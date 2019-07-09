Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $341,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $529,978.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $32,943,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after buying an additional 55,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after buying an additional 816,141 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $133.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

