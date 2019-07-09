Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.17 ($25.78).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHK. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Rhoen Klinikum alerts:

ETR RHK traded down €0.70 ($0.81) on Thursday, hitting €25.75 ($29.94). 17,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a 52 week low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 52 week high of €27.35 ($31.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Rhoen Klinikum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhoen Klinikum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.