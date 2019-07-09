Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXN. ValuEngine cut Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,882. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

