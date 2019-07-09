Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03, approximately 1,112,558 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 842,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

RWLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rewalk Robotics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Rewalk Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

