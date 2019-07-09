Reviewing Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Mr. Cooper Group (OTCMKTS:COOP)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $47.18 million 1,115.06 $3.72 billion $2.48 14.02 Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.40 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mr. Cooper Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 47.66% 62.93% 6.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.08%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mr. Cooper Group does not pay a dividend. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, automotive, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as provides non-claims administrative, management, and other services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

