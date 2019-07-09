RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.93. RealPage has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.16 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. RealPage’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,618,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $8,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,090,424.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,793 shares of company stock valued at $57,315,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

