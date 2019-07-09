Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post $223.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.00 million and the lowest is $218.90 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $221.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.67. The company had a trading volume of 91,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

