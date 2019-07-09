PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PRTC opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.26. The stock has a market cap of $651.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.41.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.