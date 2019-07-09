Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $3.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22. Pool posted earnings per share of $2.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.36 million. Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $431,460.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,370 shares of company stock worth $26,343,992 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Pool by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,692,000 after acquiring an additional 144,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.54. 28,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,116. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $136.83 and a fifty-two week high of $193.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

