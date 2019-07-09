PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $11.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.79. 1,582,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

