PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will post $24.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.52 billion to $25.74 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported sales of $23.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $93.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.81 billion to $97.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.07 billion to $124.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 61.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth about $1,473,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 42.3% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 95,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. 13,560,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,761,076. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.