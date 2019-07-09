Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $398.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $157,487,975.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,509,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,402,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 114,061 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $6,009,874.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,239,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,829,623.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock worth $173,644,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,698,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

