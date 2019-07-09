OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $1.39 on Friday. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

