Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) Given a $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Northstar Realty Europe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Northstar Realty Europe from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a mkt outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northstar Realty Europe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NRE opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 202.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 666.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

