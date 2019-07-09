Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) Given a $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Northstar Realty Europe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Northstar Realty Europe from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a mkt outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northstar Realty Europe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of NRE opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 666.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northstar Realty Europe
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.
