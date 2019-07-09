Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $24.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NOMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 653,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 192,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

