News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded News from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NWSA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42. News has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in News by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,362,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,861,000 after buying an additional 638,599 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in News by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,819,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after buying an additional 4,958,645 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in News by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,027,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,419,000 after buying an additional 415,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in News by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after buying an additional 2,095,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in News by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after buying an additional 431,498 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

