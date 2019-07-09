National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 840 ($10.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 955 ($12.48) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie upgraded National Grid to an outperform rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 907.81 ($11.86).

NG opened at GBX 849.70 ($11.10) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 826.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 892 ($11.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In related news, insider Peter Gershon purchased 60,000 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £484,200 ($632,693.06).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

