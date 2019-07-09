Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,066,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 981% from the previous session’s volume of 283,580 shares.The stock last traded at $31.02 and had previously closed at $30.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MINI. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 119.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 404.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

