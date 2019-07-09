Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EBSB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $18.93 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

