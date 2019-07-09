Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Marvell Technology Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

MRVL stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

