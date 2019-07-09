Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.66. Magna International posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 78,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

