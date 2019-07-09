Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $637.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $644.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.99. 20,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.