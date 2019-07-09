M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,518 shares.The stock last traded at $36.02 and had previously closed at $36.20.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 8.58.
In other news, Director David Siegel sold 27,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $866,468.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 30,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $991,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,962 shares of company stock worth $7,671,544. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2,807.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
