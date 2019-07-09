M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,518 shares.The stock last traded at $36.02 and had previously closed at $36.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 8.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.26 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 27,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $866,468.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 30,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $991,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,962 shares of company stock worth $7,671,544. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2,807.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

