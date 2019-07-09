Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 75 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 83 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective (down from GBX 78 ($1.02)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 70.69 ($0.92).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 57.71 ($0.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.84.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Also, insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

