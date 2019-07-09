Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.05. 1,738,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $94.52.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 343,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,956,000 after buying an additional 1,780,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.