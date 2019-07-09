KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KZMYY. ValuEngine raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

