K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €14.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Independent Research set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. K&S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.19 ($23.48).

K&S stock opened at €16.39 ($19.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. K&S has a one year low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a one year high of €22.99 ($26.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.96.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

