JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 195

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Elementis from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered Elementis to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elementis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.86).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 135.90 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.86. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 134.70 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 259.17 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

