John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

John Wood Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

