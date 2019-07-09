John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

John Wood Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

