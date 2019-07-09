IQeon (IQN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,478.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $3,478.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00003594 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00249777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.68 or 0.01588430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00132653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00023870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000627 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,775,277 tokens. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

