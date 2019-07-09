Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Interface has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

