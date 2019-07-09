Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Interface has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
