Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $844,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,020,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,955,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 565,297 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,825,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Insmed by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 841,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after buying an additional 328,472 shares during the period.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 436,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02. Insmed has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

