Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.95 ($85.99).

Shares of BOSS opened at €57.28 ($66.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.32. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 1-year high of €80.64 ($93.77). The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

