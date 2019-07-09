Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Receives €2.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.07 ($2.41).

Several analysts have commented on HDD shares. HSBC set a €1.60 ($1.86) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €1.45 ($1.69) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.90 ($2.21) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

HDD traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €1.35 ($1.57). 823,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12-month low of €1.25 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of €2.66 ($3.09). The firm has a market cap of $375.26 million and a PE ratio of 19.24.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

