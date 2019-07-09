Head-To-Head Review: Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and HealthStream (OTCMKTS:HSTM)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Internet Initiative Japan and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HealthStream does not pay a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.74 billion 0.52 $31.76 million $0.35 27.57 HealthStream $231.62 million 3.69 $32.22 million $0.43 61.37

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internet Initiative Japan. Internet Initiative Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 1.84% 8.31% 3.92% HealthStream 5.93% 4.68% 3.38%

Summary

HealthStream beats Internet Initiative Japan on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking, learning, performance appraisal, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, clinical development, simulation-based education, and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It provides its solutions to private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

