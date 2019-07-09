Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) to Hold

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DUFRY AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of DUFRY opened at $7.76 on Friday. DUFRY AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DUFRY AG/ADR had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

