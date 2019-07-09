Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.533 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 103.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.9%.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $75.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

