Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLEN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Glencore to a sector performer rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glencore to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 351.19 ($4.59).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 274.10 ($3.58) on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.50.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

