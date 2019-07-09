Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of GILT stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $446.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $62.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 176,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 67.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 921,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,507 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 214,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 25.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 414,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 84,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.