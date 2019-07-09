Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of GILT stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $446.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 176,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 67.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 921,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,507 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 214,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 25.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 414,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 84,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
