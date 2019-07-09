Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHDX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Genomic Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

In other Genomic Health news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 168,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $11,520,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,011 shares of company stock worth $20,058,570 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,975,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,134,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Genomic Health by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,085 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Genomic Health by 1,336.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 195,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Genomic Health by 269.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genomic Health stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 347,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,702. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Genomic Health had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genomic Health will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

