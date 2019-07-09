Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) vs. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Financial Analysis

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -662.10% -130.20% Mesoblast -546.34% -17.13% -13.10%

This table compares Gamida Cell and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$52.93 million ($10.53) -0.45 Mesoblast $17.34 million 29.92 -$35.29 million ($0.63) -8.75

Mesoblast has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gamida Cell and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mesoblast 0 1 4 0 2.80

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 312.77%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 143.19%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Gamida Cell on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

