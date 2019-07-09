Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 26th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of GMP opened at GBX 8.65 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.59. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.83 ($0.13).
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.