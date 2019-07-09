Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 26th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GMP opened at GBX 8.65 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.59. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.83 ($0.13).

Get Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust alerts:

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.