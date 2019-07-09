Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,013,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,765,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $382,710.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,902.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,305. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,074,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 986,192 shares in the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 692,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,109. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79. Franks International has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

