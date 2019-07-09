Footballcoin (XFC) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Footballcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin and Coindeal. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $10,130.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Footballcoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.01208170 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin (XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

