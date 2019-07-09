Explorex Resources (CNSX:EX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Explorex Resources Inc (CNSX:EX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 11500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.

Explorex Resources Company Profile (CNSX:EX)

Explorex Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Eastern Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold, as well as cobalt and nickel deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Arlington property covering 586.46 hectares located in the Beaverder mining camp, south-central British Columbia; and owns a 100% interest Chrysler Lake cobalt project.

