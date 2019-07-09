Exfo (EXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

EXF stock opened at C$5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Exfo has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.70. The firm has a market cap of $296.35 million and a PE ratio of -23.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27.

EXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.50 price objective on Exfo in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exfo from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

