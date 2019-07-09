EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.21. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of EPAM traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $187.01. 791,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $104.77 and a 52-week high of $187.30.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $22,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,593,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,175,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $63,954.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,189 shares of company stock worth $63,001,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

