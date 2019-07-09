Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96, 316,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 547,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 165.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endurance International Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus purchased 403,123 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $2,047,864.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 73,008 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $468,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,077,022 shares of company stock worth $5,468,534 and sold 166,914 shares worth $1,065,814. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

