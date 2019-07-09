Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 10,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,198. The stock has a market cap of $900.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 11.61%. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Dmc Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $103,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,885.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,946.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,828 shares of company stock worth $474,481. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter worth $78,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 29.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 4,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

