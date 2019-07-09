DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DLH an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 9,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.93. DLH has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

